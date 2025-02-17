Peshawar, Feb 17 (PTI) Pakistan's federal government on Monday said it will determine the framework for upcoming talks between militancy-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's administration and the Taliban-led Afghanistan government on security and economic cooperation.

The remarks made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan came a day after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday confirmed that it will dispatch two delegations to Kabul amid increasing concerns over cross-border terrorism and regional trade dynamics.

While responding to KP government's initiative to send delegations to Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Khan reaffirmed that foreign affairs remain under the federal government's jurisdiction and it will determine the framework for the upcoming talks between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and the Afghan government.

“Under the Constitution, foreign affairs are the federal government's domain,” he told a local news channel.

Mohammad Ali Saif, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, on Sunday announced that the provincial government would dispatch two delegations to Afghanistan to hold talks with Kabul over security concerns and economic cooperation.

According to the Terms of Reference set by the KP government, the first delegation will focus on creating a conducive environment for dialogue and managing diplomatic channels, while the second delegation will include key stakeholders to address broader security and trade-related matters.

Meanwhile, sources in the federal government said while the KP government is keen on initiating talks with Kabul, the delegations will only proceed after federal approval. It is expected that Islamabad will assess all aspects of the initiative and may include federal officials or experts in the delegations.

Once approved, Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Kabul could facilitate the meetings, ensuring alignment with national security policies, they said.

The decision to send delegations to Kabul comes against the backdrop of a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which Islamabad has repeatedly attributed to outlawed groups operating from Afghanistan. The Afghan authorities have been denying the allegation. Pakistan has urged Kabul to take action against these elements, a demand that has led to diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,500-kilometer porous border, with multiple crossing points that play a crucial role in trade and people-to-people exchanges. In recent months, tensions along the border have escalated, particularly in areas like Kurram, which has witnessed prolonged instability.

Owing to the KP's security situation including the months-long turmoil in the Kurram region, KP CM Gandapur in September 2024 put out a proposal of holding direct talks with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns for lasting peace in the restive bordering regions.

In September last year, KP Chief Minister Gandapur, a key leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), floated the idea of direct talks with the Afghan government to address terrorism-related issues.

The proposal was endorsed by PTI founder Imran Khan but faced strong opposition from the federal government, which termed it a violation of federal authority, emphasising that such matters fall within the domain of national foreign policy and security strategy.

Despite this political friction, KP officials insist that they will adhere to federal standard operating procedures (SOPs) while proceeding with their plan.

