Kabul [Afghanistan], May 16 (ANI): Saying that they face an uncertain fate, the female government employees in Afghanistan have demanded from the Taliban regime to be allowed to continue working in their respective departments, a media report said.

"We are facing a complicated and unknown future. We don't have any plan and we don't know what we should do. The colleagues with whom I am in contact are also facing an uncertain future like me," Rukhsar Nazari, a government employee said as reported by The Frontier Post said.

Nazari graduated from the faculty of law and politics and has worked for more than 10 years in government and non-government organizations, the report said. Rukhsar said she has become jobless like many other female government employees after the fall of the government in August last year.

The Taliban regime maintains that women employees have not been dismissed but were instead told to stay at home and their salaries will be paid.

"The women are working in some of the government departments such as the Ministry of Public Health, at Kabul Airport, and in other departments. All the progress being made is based on needs and demands," Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban said as reported by The Frontier Post.

The report said further that women's lack of access to work is causing a surge in family violence and an increase in mental pressure among women.

"The women studied to reach a good position in life, they have experience, but unfortunately they are placed at their homes now," Saira Saba Alimyar, a women's rights activist was quoted as saying.

"The Taliban must understand that they cannot have a developed Afghanistan by excluding half of the population. They should have a policy of engagement and acceptance and interaction with the Afghan society," said Marriam Marouf, another female right activist reportedly said. (ANI)

