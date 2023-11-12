Los Angeles, Nov 12 (AP) A major highway near downtown Los Angeles was closed in both directions Saturday after a fire rampaged through storage lots underneath it.

The fire sent towering flames into the night sky early Saturday morning. Daybreak revealed twisted guardrails and blackened, chipped concrete at an Interstate 10 overpass in an industrial zone.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: IDF Kills Hamas Commander Who 'Prevented 1,000 Palestinians From Evacuating Gaza Hospital'.

The California Department of Transportation sent personnel to inspect the highway, with detours established to ease snarled highway traffic. Interstate 10, which runs east-west, was closed near downtown Los Angeles for at least 24 hours into Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the fire hasn't been disclosed.

The fire department said the blaze burned through trailers, wood pallets and other things in storage lots on both sides of the highway, though firefighters successfully safeguarded three nearby commercial buildings.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Rally Kicks Off in UK To Show Anger Against Israeli Aggression in Gaza (Watch Video).

More than 160 firefighters from 26 companies responded to the blaze, which spread across 8 acres and burned parked cars and damaged a support for high-tension power lines.

Fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said there were no injuries reported from the fire, which was mostly extinguished by late morning. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)