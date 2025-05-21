South Kingston (US), May 20 (AP) One of Rhode Island's most famous restaurants has been damaged after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Union Fire District Steve Pinch told reporters firefighters arrived at 3:45 am to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingston. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries have been reported.

A phone message seeking additional details was left at the the Union Fire District of South Kingstown.

The oyster bar has operated a seven-acre aquaculture operation on a local salt pond since 2002, and later opened the restaurant on the waterfront in 2009 where it quickly became a “pond-to-table” destination for diners. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The oyster bar's littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded one of the "Best Dishes" of the year in 2023 and USA Today listed the location on its "Restaurants of the Year" list in 2024.

“Everybody in town either works or knows somebody who works at the oyster bar, or comes here and enjoys the oyster bar, so we are just saddened for all of the employees and the owner,” Pinch told WPRI-TV.

The fire comes just days before Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial kick-off to summer and a boost in business for New England's seaside businesses.

“I'm grateful there were no injuries and thankful to first responders for their quick response at a treasured local institution," US Rep Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in a statement. (AP)

