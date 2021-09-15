Kabul, September 15: The first passenger flight from Iran landed in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since the Taliban's takeover, Sputnik reported citing a Kabul airport source. There were 14 people on board the aircraft from Iran, the source said.

The Taliban on Monday said that while domestic flights had resumed in Afghanistan, "a little bit of work" was still required for international flights to resume, because of heavy damage to the Kabul airport. The Taliban last week announced its caretaker government in Kabul. Also Read | China Imposes Local Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

On August 31, the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed. It ended the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, when internationally recognised former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left the country and his government collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to flee for fear of reprisals from the militants.

