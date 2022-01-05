Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): The joint statement put out by the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council on the topic of avoiding nuclear war and an arms race underscores the need for restraint in times of tension, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday (local time).

"The President did join the leaders of the People's Republic of China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom in that joint statement affirming the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Sputnik News Agency reported quoting Price.

"It underscored that even in times of tensions, countries have a responsibility to exercise restraint, especially concerning nuclear weapons," he said in a press briefing.

On Monday (local time), the leaders of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States reiterated their commitment to de-targeting and reaffirmed that none of their nuclear weapons was targeted at each other or at any other State.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the five countries said "we affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons--for as long as they continue to exist--should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," the statement read.

The five permanent member states of the UN Security Council also reaffirmed the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasised the importance of preserving and complying with their bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments.

"We remain committed to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including our Article VI obligation "to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control," the statement read further.

Chinese vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said that "this is the first time for leaders of the five Nuclear-Weapon States to issue such a joint statement, which has demonstrated the political will of the five states to prevent nuclear wars, and given their common voice of maintaining global strategic stability and reducing the risk of nuclear conflicts." (ANI)

