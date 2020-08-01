Tallahassee (US), Aug 1 (AP) Florida health officials have reported 179 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to more than 7,000.

The latest numbers came Saturday as Hurricane Isaias threatened Florida's eastern coast, but no evacuations were immediately announced.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 101 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

The National Hurricane Centre's latest prediction had the storm scraping past Florida but not making landfall.

Hospitalisations for the coronavirus have been declining for the past week and a half, with fewer than 8,000 treated for the coronavirus on Saturday. That's down from highs of more than 9,500 last week. (AP)

Also Read | Nepal to Send Revised Map to India, UN and Google; New Map Will Include Indian Territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)