Colombo, Oct 27 (PTI) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top Lankan leadership, as America seeks to balance China's growing influence in the region and to advance the common goals for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

FGN33 PAK-3RDLD BLAST

8 killed, over 120 injured in bomb blast at religious seminary in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: A powerful blast ripped through a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, mostly students, and wounding over 120 others, senior police officials said.

FGN36 NEPAL-NARAVANE

Indian Army chief to visit Nepal from Nov 4-6

Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General M M Naravane will arrive in Kathmandu on November 4 on a three-day official visit during which he will meet Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who is also holding the defence portfolio.

FGN37 VIRUS-UK-OXFORD-VACCINE

COVID-19 vaccine shows ‘strong immune response' in all adult groups: Oxford University

London: One of the frontrunners in the race for a vaccine against COVID-19 has been found to produce a strong immune response in all adult groups, Oxford University said on Tuesday, in reference to the ongoing clinical trials of its vaccine candidate with British pharma giant AstraZeneca.

FGN25 US-SENATE-3RDLD BARRETT

President Trump's pick Amy Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Washington: Conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as a justice of the US Supreme Court, an hour after the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed her controversial nomination, handing President Donald Trump a major victory just a week before the election.

FGN26 VIRUS-IMMUNITY-STUDY

Long-term immunity in doubt as UK study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly

London: The hope for long-term immunity from COVID-19 was thrown into doubt on Tuesday as a large UK study concluded that protective antibodies in people fall "quite rapidly" after a coronavirus infection.

FGN21 UN-INDIA-MIDEAST

India calls for complete ceasing of support to terrorist forces in Middle East

United Nations: India has called on all concerned parties to completely stop supporting terrorist forces, like the ISIL, while urging all stakeholders in the Middle East to work constructively for peace, stability and development.

FGN17 US-TRUMP-SOCIALISM

US polls 2020: Trump seeks a 'rebuke of socialism'

Martinsburg: US President Donald Trump has warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris plan to take the country on the path of socialism, unless voters use the November 3 elections to keep such ideologies at bay.

FGN16 US-TRUMP-ELECTION-PARTY

Trump to hold election night party at his hotel in Washington: report

New York: US President Donald Trump is expected to hold his election night party at his hotel in Washington even as there are limits on large gatherings in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media report.

FGN12 US-SENATORS-INDIA-PECANS

US senators seek removal of high tariff on import of pecans from India

Washington: A bipartisan group of five influential senators has urged the Trump administration to seek removal of high tariffs on import of pecans by India, asserting that it is impacting a large number of American farmers. PTI

