Beijing, Oct 7 (PTI) China, the world's largest creditor, is increasingly coming under pressure to cancel its huge debt to coronavirus-hit poor countries under the Group of 20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), according to a media report.

UK opens study of Intra-Company Transfer visas used by many Indian firms

London: The UK Home Office has commissioned a study of its Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) visa route, used by several Indian companies who transfer employees on work visas to Britain.

Pak court orders issuing advertisements to summon Sharif

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered that advertisements be issued in newspapers to summon former premier Nawaz Sharif after his representative in London refused to receive the arrest warrant against him in corruption cases.

Indian-American couple pleads guilty to laundering over USD 500K

Washington: An Indian-American couple has pleaded guilty to laundering over USD 500,000 on behalf of India-based phone scammers, the US Department of Justice has said. PTI

