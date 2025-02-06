Jerusalem [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): The city of Jerusalem, in cooperation with the Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Jerusalem and Israeli Tradition, and through Eden, the Jerusalem Economic Development Company, inaugurated an innovative project that allows for the utilization of the electricity pole infrastructure spread across the city to add charging sockets for electric vehicles.

This is a ground-breaking initiative, in which the charging stations for electric vehicles on Berl Locker/Aria Street were connected to the municipal lighting switchboard. The project is part of the municipal plan for energy efficiency and resilience and to encourage the use of green transportation and the implementation of Government Resolution 1515 on the "Strategic Energy Plan in Jerusalem," which highlights for the first time the importance of promoting the transition to sustainable and clean energy, including addressing energy infrastructure and strengthening energy resilience in Israel's largest local authority.

The connection of the station is made possible thanks to another green initiative that has been taking place in the city in recent years, within the framework of which the municipal lighting has been replaced with energy-efficient lighting. In the past year alone, about 9,000 light bulbs were replaced with energy-efficient LED lights, a move that is also being promoted by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The charging stations use the remaining energy that was freed up as a result of energy efficiency. In order to speed up the pace of the deployment of charging stations in the city and the bureaucratic process involved with the various authorities, the municipality, through the Department of Light and Electricity, is working to identify additional potential points that will allow for the expansion of the deployment of charging outlets in the city.

Currently, there are approximately 300 charging outlets in the city, of which 8 are fast-charging outlets. (ANI/TPS)

