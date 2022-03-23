Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla (left) with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar (right) (Photo/MEAIndia)

New York [US], March 23 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Wednesday on the sidelines of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on cooperation between the UN and League of Arab States (LAS).

Shringla congratulated Almarar on the UAE's successful Presidency of the UNSC and the adoption of the Presidential Statement by UNSC on UN-LAS cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"(They) also held excellent discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties between India and the UAE," Bagchi said.

The Foreign Secretary also met Dr. Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General Department of Operational Support of the United Nations on the occasion.

"As one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN Peacekeeping Operations, reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to UN Peacekeeping," the MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)

