New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day working visit to Myanmar on December 22 and 23.

During the visit, Shringla will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society, said Ministry of External Affairs release.

Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed, added the release.

Meanwhile, Myanmar is in turmoil as on February 1, the Myanmar junta or Myanmar's military has toppled the democratically elected government in a coup d'etat led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing and declared a year-long state of emergency.

Myanmar is geopolitically significant to India as it stands at the centre of the India-Southeast Asia geography.

Myanmar is the only country that sits at the intersection of India's "Neighborhood First" policy and its "Act East" policy. (ANI)

