New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Former Mongolian Prime Minster Enkhbayar Nambar called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the latter's residence on Saturday.

The two leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations.

“H.E. Mr Enkhbayar Nambar, former President of Mongolia called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Both leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, and committed to further strengthening the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations,” the official Twitter handle of the Vice President stated.

Last month, the Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces participated in Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023 in Mongolia.

Ministry of Defence in the press release said, "The aim of this exercise is to build positive military relations, exchange best practices, develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies. The primary theme of the exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain under United Nations mandate."

In June, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia to India, highlighted that there is a great potential for cooperation between India and Mongolia, especially in the protection of the environment and eco-protection.

Speaking to ANI, Ganbold Dambajav said, "I'm happy to be here and attended the inaugural ceremony of the Boilers Expo. I see that it's a very big event and it's very important. Happily, we are arranging this event together with the GCTI (Global Trade and Technology Council of India). And I see there is great potential for cooperation between Mongolia, India, especially, when it comes to terms of environmental protection and eco-protection. So, we believe we have a lot of future in cooperation."

He called India the "biggest democracy" in the world, adding that Mongolia is a "young democracy." He said Mongolia has a lot to learn from the Indian experience. He made the remarks during the Boilers Expo 2023. (ANI)

