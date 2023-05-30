Kathmandu, May 30 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai on Tuesday said that the 'Akhand Bharat' mural of India's new parliament building depicting the influence of ancient Indian thought in its immediate neighbourhood may cause unnecessary and harmful diplomatic disputes.

The mural in the new Parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, marks important kingdoms and cities of the past.

Bahttarai's remarks came as he notices Nepal's Kapilvastu and Lumbini in the mural, Myrepublica newspaper reported.

Bhattarai, the Chairman of Samajbadi Party, took to Twitter to warn that this mural may cause unnecessary and harmful diplomatic disputes in neighbouring countries including Nepal.

“It has the potential of further aggravating the trust deficit already vitiating the bilateral relations between most of the immediate neighbours of India," he said.

He also said that the Indian political leadership should provide timely information about the real intention and impact of the mural. PTI

