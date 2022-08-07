Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 (ANI): Bangladesh and China on Sunday signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to boost cooperation between the two countries, according to local media.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the cooperation documents were signed after an hour-long bilateral meeting between Chinese State Councillors and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen at a city hotel.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday. He was received by Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, it added.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had said they will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest. We highly value our relationship with Bangladesh, she added.

"We hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level," she said during a press conference.

She said they "highly value" their relationship with Bangladesh and the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Foreign Minister Momen.

This visit comes even as tension is brewing in the Taiwan Strait after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to the self-governed island China claims as its territory.

Earlier, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said it is closely following the developments in the Taiwan Strait and urges all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any actions that may aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"Bangladesh reiterates her firm adherence to the One China policy and urges the parties concerned to resolve their differences in accordance with the UN Charter and through dialogue," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

