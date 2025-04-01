New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The French Embassy in India said on Monday that as France assumes the monthly presidency of the United Nations' Security Council, it will focus on the need for UNSC reform aimed at giving India a permanent seat.

In a post on X, the Embassy said that under France's monthly presidency of the Security Council, it will steer discussions into areas of global peace, security, and humanitarian impacts.

The Embassy further highlighted that France will reiterate the need for a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat at the high table.

It wrote on X, "Today, France assumes the monthly presidency of @UN Security Council. It will steer key discussions on global peace and security with a focus on humanitarian impacts. To reflect today's world, France reiterates the need for a #UNSC reform that also gives India a permanent seat."

The statement by the Embassy comes after PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had met earlier this year in February, where the two leaders stressed the urgent need for reforming the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral forums, including on UNSC matters.

France reiterated its firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC. The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on regulating the use of the veto in case of mass atrocities. They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

During their discussions, the leaders had also called for concerted action against all terrorists, including through designations of individuals affiliated with groups that are listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Previously, during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session last year, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced France's support for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The remarks by Macron came during his address at the 79th UNGA.

Macron said, "As long as we have a Security Council that is blocked reciprocally, I would say, according to each one's respective interests, it will be difficult to move forward. Is there a better system, I don't think so."

The French President also emphasised the need for reform within the UN, stressing that making the organisation more representative is the crucial step towards greater effectiveness. "So let's simply make the UN more effective, first and foremost by making it more representative. That's why France, and I will say it again here, supports the expansion of the Security Council. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, along with the two countries designated by Africa to represent it," he said.

Notably, India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA. (ANI)

