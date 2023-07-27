Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Sri Lanka this weekend, following his return from Papua New Guinea, reported Lankan news organization News First on Thursday citing French media.

According to the reports, Macron will meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his visit.

Also Read | US Citizens Will Require Visa to Enter Europe, to Pay $8 to Apply for ETIAS Authorization From 2024.

It is going to be the first visit by a French President to Sri Lanka, also his visit will mark the first trip of a French President to countries of Pacific island nation.

Although, Macron's visit had not been officially announced. The French President will first travel to Vanuatu on July 27 before leaving for Papua New Guinea, reported News First.

Also Read | Arizona Teen Alicia Navarro Missing Since 2019 Found Alive; Reaches Montana Police Station to Remove Her Name From Missing Children List.

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape invited President Macron during a meeting held in Port Moresby on June 5 with Walid Fouque, Special Advisor for Asia and the Pacific to President, according to Papua New Guinea Today.

Macron is scheduled to arrive in Port Moresby at 11 am on Friday, His visit includes a meeting with Governor-General Bob Dadae, and a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Marape, followed by a bilateral meeting and the signing of various agreements, reported Papua New Guinea Today.

Papua New Guinea Today operate out of Port Moresby Papua New Guinea and covers every aspect of news and information, from breaking national and international crises to in-depth features, sports, business and many more.

Macron's visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between France and Papua New Guinea.

Moreover, Macron is expected to return from Papua New Guinea on July 28 night to July 29 morning.

France is part of the group of countries that announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, News First reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)