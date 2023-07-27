Mumbai, July 27: Currently, US residents are not required to have a visa to enter the majority of EU nations, but this luxury is about to change. According to the official travel website of the European Union, beginning in 2024, travellers from more than 60 visa-exempt nations will need to apply for authorization through the ETIAS system before their journeys.

When visiting European nations, visitors will have to spend around $8 to register for ETIAS permission. The European Union is implementing a new travel authorization programme to fortify and secure its borders in light of the growing terrorist risks in Europe. Passport Index 2023: Indian Passport Has Visa-Free Access to 57 Countries; Singapore’s Most Powerful at 192.

"The rules of travel to Europe have changed. Starting from 2024, some 1.4 billion people from over 60 visa-exempt countries are required to have a travel authorisation to enter most European countries", EU website stated.

Notably, ETIAS is a digital travel permit that is connected to a passport. All Americans who wish to visit any of the 27 nations that make up the Schengen Zone in Europe must register with ETIAS in order to avoid being turned away at the border. However, once it has been obtained, the authorisation is only good for three years, or until the visitor's passport expires.

The majority of applications should be completed quickly, according to ETIAS, but in the event that one takes longer, judgements will be given out within four days, or up to 14 days if the applicant is required to provide further information. According to the Henley Passport Index, Americans can visit 184 countries without a visa. Passport Index 2023: India Ranks at 80th Spot, Check How Many Countries Indians Can Travel Without a Visa.

With a valid ETIAS travel authorization, you can enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays — normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. However, it does not guarantee entry. When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions, the EU website noted.

