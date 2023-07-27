A teenage girl from Arizona named Alicia Navarro, who went missing in 2019, has now been found safe. As per Glendale Police, Alicia, now 18 years old, walked into a police department in a tiny Montana town where she identified herself as the teen who was reported missing in September 2019. Mumbai Woman Missing For 20 Years Found in Pakistan, Daughter Urges Govt to Bring Her Back to India.

Alicia Navarro went missing from her Glendale home on September 15, 2019, when she was just 14 years old. In her missing report, she was described as autistic but high-functioning. The parents were asleep when Alicia slipped out of the house. As per KTAR news, the parents found a handwritten note from their daughter saying, "I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I'm sorry [sic]," the next day.

Four years after her disappearance, Alicia Navarro walked into a tiny Montana police station 40 miles from the Canadian border. She identified herself as the teen who was reported missing in September 2019. Alicia walked into the station alone and asked the officials to remove her from the missing children list. She also informed the police that nobody had harmed her. "Alicia Navarro has been located [sic]," said Glendale public safety communications manager Jose Santiago during a press conference.

"For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example," said Alicia Navarro's mother, Jessica Nuñez, as her daughter was finally located after four years. "Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight [sic]," Jessica Nuñez added. Missing Woman Found Alive in US: Woman Who Went Missing After Claiming to Help a Child on Highway at Interstate 459 in Hoover Returns Home.

"We can only imagine what she's going through, mentally, emotionally, as well as her family, and as much as we'd like to say this is the end, this is probably only the beginning of where this investigation will go," said Glendale PD Lt. Scott Waite in his statement.

The officials are investigating how the teen got to Montana and who she has been staying with over the past four years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).