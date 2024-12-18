A visual from the opening of the WHO Academy in Lyon. (Photo/ @EmmanuelMacron)

Lyon (France), December 18 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially inaugurated the WHO Academy in Lyon, a landmark initiative aimed at improving global health workforce training and fostering research and innovation.

The Academy, set to train millions of healthcare professionals, is part of a broader effort to strengthen health systems worldwide and address emerging global health challenges.

In a post on X, President Macron wrote, "Five years ago, I committed to opening the WHO Academy campus in Lyon. Today, we are inaugurating it. Serving the health of all peoples, this common home will train millions of health professionals and encourage research and innovation."

French Minister for Health and Access to Care, Genevieve Darrieussecq, said the Academy will enhance the training of caregivers from around the world using innovative teaching methods.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Honored to be alongside @EmmanuelMacron for the official inauguration of the WHO Training Academy @WHO in Lyon."

"The opportunity to exchange with many of my foreign counterparts from all over the world, but also my colleagues @JNBarrot and @PHertzel. As well as @DrTedros, Director General of the WHO who has worked so much for this academy"

She added, "This Academy will allow us to better train caregivers around the world using innovative teaching methods. Three years after the start of the work, promise kept!"

n a post on X, WHO Chief Ghebreyesus also expressed his pleasure at the opening of the WHO Academy. He said, "Merci beaucoup Minister @gdarrieussecq for your commitment to the success of the #WHOAcademy. @WHO deeply values #France's leadership and partnership on this game-changing project for global health. We also welcome France's commitment to the #PandemicAccord and global health security."

Earlier, Ghebreyesus had noted that the Academy is a cornerstone of WHO's Transformation Agenda, launched in 2017, to make the organization more responsive to country needs. Among the major shifts in strategy, processes, financing, and culture, the Academy stands out as a vehicle to build the capacities of WHO's workforce and Member States alike.

The WHO Chief said the Academy's vision is ambitious, aiming for a world where every health and care worker, policymaker, and WHO team member is equipped with the skills and competencies needed to achieve health for all.

"WHO has always been a leader in technical guidance across health issues, but implementing these standards has often been a challenge due to inadequate training. The Academy helps bridge this gap by offering cutting-edge learning solutions tailored to the needs of today's health workforce, including emergency preparedness and response", Ghebreyesus said. (ANI)

