Seoul, December 18: Samsung Electronics will unveil its new home appliances lineup powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the upcoming CES next month, the company said on Wednesday. The lineup, comprising the new Bespoke refrigerator, washer and dryer applied with AI home solutions, will be showcased at CES 2025, set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 7-10, according to the Korean company.

AI home refers to Samsung's solution of connecting all of its home appliances to its AI-powered SmartThings connectivity platform, allowing remote monitoring and control of the products, reports Yonhap news agency. The updated AI home technology will enable users to control the power and settings of all connected home appliances in their houses from the touch screen on any of the products, Samsung explained.

Users will also be able to access the internet and various online applications, such as YouTube and music streaming apps, on the products, said the company. In particular, AI refrigerator models will function as a hub for the SmartThings connectivity platform, connecting not only home appliances but also other home furnishings, such as door locks, curtains and lightings.

"Samsung's screen home appliances have a clear competitive edge in providing a seamless device connectivity experience through screen-based AI home," said Moon Jong-seung, vice president of the digital appliances business division at Samsung Electronics. "We will continue to introduce a variety of AI home appliances and services to help users reduce household chores and enjoy a wide range of device connectivity experiences."

