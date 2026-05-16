World News | From Kathak to Garba, Indian Diaspora in Netherlands Showcases Cultural Extravaganza During PM Modi's Visit

The Hague [Netherlands], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared glimpses of a vibrant welcome accorded to him by the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands as part of his five-nation tour, describing the reception as "remarkable" and highlighting the rich cultural showcase presented by the community.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the welcome featured an impressive dance performance representing multiple classical Indian dance forms, including Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam, with the programme also including a lively Garba performance, reflecting the diversity and cultural depth of India's heritage abroad.

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"Yesterday's welcome by the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands was remarkable. The welcome included a dance performance covering Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam. It also included a Garba performance", the post read.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2055491176124272971

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Sharing further appreciation, PM Modi added in another post, "Sharing some more glimpses from the welcome by the Indian community in the Netherlands", along with visuals of the event.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2055491427740553345

On Friday, the Prime Minister landed at Amsterdam Airport and was welcomed by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King; Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen; and Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he would be meeting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and would call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

"Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages. It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more. Will be holding talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and will be calling on Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. I also look forward to addressing a community programme on the morning of the 16th," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)