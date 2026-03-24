Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 24 (ANI): Several fuel stations across Dhaka remained closed on Tuesday amid a shortage of petrol and octane, forcing motorists to search for fuel as supplies remain uncertain.

At a petrol pump in a busy area in Dhaka, operations were halted in the afternoon as the station awaited fresh deliveries. Staff at the facility said they had been unable to secure fuel supplies earlier in the day due to payment processing issues.

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Aminul Islam, assistant manager at the fuel station, said the delay occurred because the bank was closed at the time when payment for the fuel consignment needed to be made.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Since the bank was closed at that time, we couldn't submit the payment. As a result, no fuel delivery was made here," he said.

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The station sold both petrol and octane but had run out of stock earlier in the day. Islam added that although the bank later opened and payment was completed, the fuel delivery had not been supplied so far.

Islam said, "Once the petrol and octane arrive, we will start the fuel station."

The station staff said that they don't know the quantity of fuel expected in the next delivery.

Due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the fuel crisis in Bangladesh has taken on a severe form, especially at various fuel stations, where there are long queues and all sorts of chaotic conditions. The amount of fuel that was supposed to be available is not being supplied, and in this regard, petrol pump owners are also expressing serious concerns.

The owners have threatened to stop supplying fuel, urging security at petrol pumps and asked the government to take decisive action to control the situation.

"Under the state-owned fuel supplier Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the oil companies are supplying an amount of fuel each day that is clearly insufficient compared to the existing demand," the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners' Association said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The post highlighted the plight of the masses and the mounting pressure on pump workers.

"With millions of motorcycle riders and users across the country, customers are being forced to stand in long queues for hours to purchase fuel. As a result, many are becoming exhausted, frustrated, and increasingly bitter. At the same time, nozzle operators and pump workers are struggling to cope with continuous duty, mounting pressure, and frequent arguments with irritated customers. They are not accustomed to such relentless work conditions", it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)