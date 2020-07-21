Atlanta (US), Jul 20 (AP) Georgia Democrats have selected state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.

The executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia voted overwhelmingly on Monday for Williams to take Lewis' spot on the ballot for the Atlanta-area 5th Congressional District after the longtime congressman and civil rights leader's death last week.

Also Read | 'It Provides Time For Players to Train And Get Ready For Big Stage', Manu Sawhney, ICC Chief Executive on Postponing ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

Williams, 41, was chosen from a list of five finalists as the group works to quickly fill the spot in accordance with state law. She is nearly assured of winning in November in the heavily Democratic district.

The state party said it received 131 applications for the spot. The group was narrowed down to five finalists, who spoke before the committee of senior state party officials.

Also Read | Marks & Spencer to Cut 950 Jobs Amid Economic Crisis Erupted Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Williams beat out state Rep. Park Cannon, Georgia NAACP President James Woodall, Atlanta city councilman Andre Dickens and Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Williams has served in the state Senate since 2017 and is the current chair of state Democratic Party. She will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. Stanton-King is a reality TV personality and was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for her role in a stolen car ring, after serving six months of home confinement in 2007. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)