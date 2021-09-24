Berlin [Germany], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The German business community is calling on the future government, which will be formed after Sunday's elections, to end the political conflict with Russia, according to a statement by the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

"The ongoing political conflicts with Russia and Belarus, as well as the European Union's disputes with Poland and Hungary, disturb the economy. The new federal government should actively engage in resolving conflicts. A new attempt should be made toward de-escalation with Russia. Many European and international problems, related to the environment, security and the economy, cannot be solved without Russia," the committee said.

"Climate partnership and close collaboration on future topics, such as industry 4.0, digitization, supply of skilled workforce and healthcare can pave way for a positive agenda with Russia and other regional countries," the committee added. (ANI/Sputnik)

