Berlin, Aug 1 (AP) Two men from Guinea were hurt, one of them seriously, in what appears to have been a racist assault in an eastern German city, police said Saturday. Twelve suspected perpetrators were detained.

Police in Erfurt said three Guineans were assaulted by a group of 10 to 12 Germans shortly after 3 am near a meeting point for the far-right scene in a housing estate, news agency dpa reported. They described it as a “xenophobic assault.”

Two of the Guinean men were hurt, one seriously, and police said his condition had been considered critical. They were taken to a hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether weapons or any other objects were used in the assault. (AP)

