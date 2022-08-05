Berlin [Germany], August 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has begun construction of a pipeline that will link the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven with the gas storage facility in Etzel, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said.

"Construction of the liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven continues! The gas pipeline to the gas storage facility in Etzel was also launched today. Work is proceeding according to plan. The LNG terminal should be commissioned at the end of the year," the ministry said on Twitter.

The new gas pipeline is supposed to transport liquefied natural gas for a distance of 26 kilometers from the berth in the port to the gas storage hub in Etzel. As German media reported earlier, the planning and construction of such a gas pipeline takes an average of six to eight years, but it is planned that it will be put into operation in December this year. This was made possible by a special law that authorized the construction of pipelines before the completion of the relevant planning approval process.

The LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven received permits at the beginning of July. It is planned that the network will initially receive about 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year through Wilhelmshaven. (ANI/Sputnik)

