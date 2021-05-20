Berlin, May 20 (AP) Germany's foreign minister says his flying visit to the Mideast is intended as a show of solidarity with Israeli and Palestinian civilians suffering from the latest eruption of conflict, and part an effort to push for a cease-fire and resumption of peace talks.

Heiko Maas said ahead of his departure Thursday that “Germany stands unconditionally to its friendship with Israel, which must defend itself against the rocket terror by Hamas.”

He said that Palestinians can also rely on his country's humanitarian support even in difficult times.

Maas, who plans to meet the Israeli president, foreign minister and defense minister, as well as the Palestinian prime minister, during his one day trip, said the international community must find a way to help end the violence.

He called for talks on a path back to peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians “even if they seem miles away at the moment.”

Maas said he hoped the Mideast Quartet comprising the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations could play an “active role” in seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict soon. (AP)

