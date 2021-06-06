Glasgow [UK], June 6 (ANI): Afghanistan nationals living in Pakistan should be givien citizenship and the right to participate in general election in Pakistan, according to human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza.

"Give Pakistan nationality to all the Afganistan nationals in the country so that they can have dual nationality. They also should have the right to participate in Pakistan's general election," Mirza said on Saturday in a video shared on his Youtube channel.

Mirza also said that Afghanistan nationals should have a reserved seat in all the provisionals of the Pakistan Assembly.

"Simultaneously, Afghanis those have been living in Pakistan's Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, or Punjab for many years should have included in Member of Quami Assembly, Member of National Assembly and Member of Provisional Assembly," he said further.

He also added that by instituing these changes, people in Pakistan who have been bogged down by the high inflation and other problems can decide in the upcoming election whose government they want in next tenure.

The activist also refuted claim made by National Security adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib who said "Pakistan considers Sher Shah Suri as a hero and it helped Afghanistan." The Security adviser has done Pakistan bashing due to that there is a wave of happiness in the Pashtuns community.

"..But I want to say that Pakistan has not done any help to Afghanistan. Pakistan has rapped Afghanistan. Pakistan has taken "ransom" from Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and China to murder Afghanis. They misguided "innocent" people of the country and taken to Pakistan. They put their children into camps and make them terrorists and the suicide bombers," he alleged in the video.

Meanwhile, Pakistan does not allow peace to be established in Afghanistan, he added.

Earlier, the human rights activist had said that Hazara Shias in Balochistan are facing genocide at the hands of the Pakistan Army. (ANI)

