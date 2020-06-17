Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Global Coronavirus Cases over 7.9 Million, Toll Surpasses 4,34,000

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:32 AM IST
World News | Global Coronavirus Cases over 7.9 Million, Toll Surpasses 4,34,000
World. (File Image)

Geneva, [Switzerland], June 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.9 million, with over 434,000 fatalities being registered since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 118,502 over the past day, down from 132,581 the day before, to 7,941,791, according to the WHO.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,255 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, down from 3,911 the day before, taking the death toll to 434,796.

The Americas, with over 3.8 million confirmed cases, remains the epicentre of the epidemic.The majority of cases and deaths -- 3.84 million and 203,574, respectively -- are still concentrated in the Americas. The United States remains the worst-hit country having the highest single count of cases, over 2 million, and fatalities, 115,484. (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

