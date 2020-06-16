Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106

World Mohammed Uzair Shaikh| Jun 16, 2020 09:26 PM IST
High school kids in Beijing | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Beijing, June 16: With the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Beijing, the authorities were compelled to once again order the closure of schools and other educational institutes. A statement was issued by the Beijing Education Commission on Tuesday to inform parents that schools would no longer operate in the Chinese capital till the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

On WeChat, the social media networking app used in China, the Beijing Education Commission announced that only online classes would be held from Wednesday. The premises of school would remain locked till further orders. Coronavirus Second Wave: World to Brace For Round 2 of Pandemic? WHO Warns of Imminent Threat.

University students who were scheduled to return to their colleges were also asked to remain at their native places. The re-opening of educational institutes is possible only after the health department succeeds in reigning what is being feared as a second wave of the epidemic.

Beijing, a city of 21 million, has recorded 106 infections. The numbers are considered suffice in densely populated regions to impose a lockdown.

The day-to-day increase in number of coronavirus cases in Beijing has set the alarm bells ringing across China. The country was ravaged between December-March, when the virus outbreak was centred in Wuhan city of central Hubei province.

According to experts, the resurging cases in Beijing could mark the onset of COVID-19 "second wave" in China. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had in the past week claimed that the process of second wave has been initiated in some parts of the world.

More than 83,000 people were infected and a total of 4,634 died in China due to the coronavirus. The country was first in the world to be hit by the disease, and is referred to as "epicentre" of the pandemic.

China had last month announced itself as "free" of the coronavirus and re-opened all sectors of the economy. The lockdown was lifted from most parts of the country in April, and most of the remaining restrictions were eased in May.

