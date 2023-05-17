London, May 17 (PTI) Ranjitsinh Disale, the winner of the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize, on Wednesday called on inspiring Indian teachers to apply for the 2023 edition of the annual prize, which celebrates innovative and impactful teaching achievements worldwide.

The winner of the 2020 edition of the prestigious prize also called on parents and pupils to nominate their life-changing educators for the renowned accolade.

Disale was recognised for his work in transforming the life chances of young girls at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Paritewadi village of Maharashtra.

Since winning the prize, he has gone on to meet prominent policymakers and advise the World Bank.

“India has one of the world's most youthful populations and is therefore set to play a huge role in shaping the world,” he said.

“Our country's inspiring teachers are integral to nurturing the next generation of visionaries. That is why I encourage them to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2023 and call on parents and pupils to nominate the great educators in their lives.

They deserve to have their stories heard, and for the world to know about all that they have accomplished,” he said in a statement.

Now in its eighth year, the prize is open to working teachers in every kind of school who spend at least 10 hours per week teaching and plan to remain in the profession for the next five years.

“The Global Teacher Prize was launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics," said Kerala-born Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation.

"I urge inspiring teachers all around the world to apply for this year's edition,” Varkey said.

The Global Teacher Prize 2023 is organised in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and in strategic partnership with UAE-based global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares.

The closing date for this year's entries is May 28, following which a Top 50 and then a Top 10 finalist shortlists will be unveiled in the coming months.

The winner will be chosen from the final 10 by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals from around the world to be awarded later this year.

