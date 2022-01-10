New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Divas has said that the government is constantly moving towards its goal of taking Hindi on the global stage.

"Together we are constantly moving towards our goal of taking Hindi on the global stage," read Jaishankar's message during the World Hindi Day Virtual Conference organized by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message was also read out during the program.

Extending his best wishes, the Prime Minister has said that "Hindi plays an important role in the communication of our knowledge and culture due to the simplicity and ease of the language."

"The increasing use of Hindi in the field of information technology and its popularity among the youth presents a bright future," he added.

The program was presided over by the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi.

Among the participants at the function were Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu, Additional Secretary (Administration) and Dean, Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute, Arun Kumar Chatterjee and senior officials from the Ministry, Passport Offices, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Global Council of India, Office of the Protector of Emigrants and Indian diplomats.

In his welcome address, Secretary (West) appreciated the role played by overseas Indians and foreign scholars and students in the promotion of Hindi abroad. She said that with the concerted efforts made by the Missions/Posts abroad, there has been an increase in the number of foreign students studying the Hindi language in the last few years. (ANI)

