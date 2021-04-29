New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on Thursday said that the Wall Street Journal had published 'fake news' of Indian clampdown on social media.

"It is pertinent to mention that on 5th March 2021 also, Wall Street Journal had published a fake news with heading- "India Threatens Jail for Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter Employees". Government had sent an official rebuttal of this completely fake and manufactured story to Wall Street Journal," said MeitY.

A story by Wall Street Journal attributing removal of a certain hashtag by Facebook to Government of India's (GOI) efforts to curb public dissent was also rebutted by MeitY.

MeitY said, "A story by Wall Street Journal attributing removal of a certain hashtag by Facebook to GOI's efforts to curb public dissent is misleading on facts and mischievous in intent. Govt has not issued any direction to remove this hashtag. Facebook has also clarified that it was removed by mistake."

The MeitY also urged the media to act as force multiplier in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Media has a very important role to play in acting as a force multiplier to the efforts of our front-line workers and medical professionals. At a sensitive time like this, we would urge the media to partner with crores of ordinary Indians as we collectively fight the pandemic," said MeitY.

On Sunday, MietY had welcomed criticism and genuine requests for help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but also warned of action against those who misuse social media to spread panic and misinformation.

It also said that social media platforms had been asked to remove around 100 posts or URLs due to misuse and spreading of fake or misleading information regarding the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)