Lagos [Nigeria], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed in gunmen attack in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state on Monday, a local official said on Tuesday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said in a statement that a group of gunmen invaded on Monday afternoon the Goska community in the Jema'a local government area of Kaduna, killing four residents.

"Two of the victims were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants; one woman sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital," he said.

Aruwan said security patrols were ongoing in the general area, and investigations were launched into the attack.

The northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months. There have also been recurring incidents of livestock rustling and armed banditry in the region. (ANI/Xinhua)

