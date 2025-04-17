Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI/TPS): Lebanese intelligence agents have arrested members of Hamas in connection with a plot uncovered in Jordan to destabilise the kingdom, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported on Wednesday. The unconfirmed arrests reportedly took place in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain el-Hilweh, Tyre, and Nahr al-Barad.

Jordan announced on Tuesday it had thwarted an extensive plan "aimed at undermining national security and creating chaos within the country." Authorities said 16 suspects connected to Hamas were detained following a surveillance operation dating back to 2021. According to Jordanian television, the suspects were involved in manufacturing missiles and drones using locally sourced equipment and smuggled materials. Explosives were also found in their possession.

The plot reportedly included efforts to recruit and train operatives both inside Jordan and abroad. "These individuals were preparing for attacks that could have triggered internal unrest," a Jordanian security source told Al-Hadath.

In a related development, Jordanian security forces arrested Khaled al-Johani, director of the Islamic Action Front's office. Officers reportedly raided his home overnight, seized mobile phones, and briefly detained his sons, who were later released. The Islamic Action Front is the Jordanian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, and widely supports Hamas, which is the Brotherhood's Palestinian branch.

The arrests come amid heightened tensions within Jordan. Approximately 70% of the population is Palestinian. Although Hamas enjoys wide popular support, the terror group's alliance with Iran has raised fears in Amman.

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned of Iranian efforts to smuggle weapons and "terror enablers," including cash, through Jordan to boost Palestinian terror groups operating in Judea and Samaria.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

