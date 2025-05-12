Deir al-Balah, May 11 (AP) Hamas says Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, will be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the territory and resume the delivery of aid.

The Hamas statement does not say when the release will happen.

The announcement on Sunday night comes shortly before US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East this week. Trump is not planning to visit Israel.

Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States. He was abducted from his base during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that ignited the war in Gaza. (AP)

