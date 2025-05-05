Tel Aviv, May 5: In a harrowing incident, a Tel Aviv fitness trainer allegedly drugged and raped 22-year-old Israeli-French woman Mia Schem inside her own home. The attack occurred after Schem’s release from Hamas captivity, where she had been held hostage for 55 days. She revealed the traumatic experience in a televised interview. She said the assault occurred after her release, making it her “worst fear come true” in what should have been a place of safety. The suspect, who had trained her before, allegedly lured her with a false promise of a movie deal.

In the New York Post report, Mia Schem recounted the events surrounding the alleged assault, describing how the fitness trainer promised to introduce her to a Hollywood producer interested in her story of survival in Gaza. After a failed initial meeting at a hotel, she agreed to a second meeting at her home, where the trainer allegedly pressured a friend to leave, claiming the sensitive nature of the discussion. Once alone, Schem said she lost consciousness and later began to experience physical sensations that suggested she had been drugged and assaulted. Israel Approves Plan To Capture All of Gaza and Remain There: Report.

The assault took place after Schem had been held hostage by Hamas during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack at the Nova music festival. Unfortunately, upon her return to safety, the traumatic experience resurfaced in her own home, which should have been a sanctuary for healing. Schem’s emotional response to the assault was compounded by the memory of her time in Gaza, amplifying her distress. Israel-Palestine Conflict: IDF Calls Up Tens of Thousands of Reservists to Intensify Its Offensive in Gaza Strip, Vows to Increase Pressure on Hamas to Free Hostages.

Following the incident, Schem underwent a medical examination, which reportedly showed signs of sexual intercourse. She also noticed physical marks on her body that aligned with her suspicions of an assault. The fitness trainer was arrested in March but released after a brief detention, with his lawyer arguing there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. The investigation continues as Schem seeks justice and grapples with the compounded trauma of both her captivity and the alleged assault.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).