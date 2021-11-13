Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai has condemned the blast that was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a mosque during the Friday prayers in eastern Nangarhar and said that the act was against the humanitarian values.

The blast reportedly claimed the lives of three people and 17 others were injured.

Hamid Karzai, in a statement, said that the terrorist act of targeting the people was against Islamic and humanitarian values, reported TOLOnews.

"Karzai condemned the attack in the Shadal area of Spinghar district that inflicted casualties on some of our citizens," TOLOnews quoted the statement as saying.

"Extremely saddened by another brutal attack on worshippers at a Friday prayer in the mosque in Spinhgar district of Nangahar. Our heartfelt thoughts are with all affected. Afghans deserve peace and non-violence," TOLOnews quoted Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the EU to Afghanistan, Ambassador von Brandt as saying.

The acting deputy minister of information and culture in the Taliban government, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the three suspected perpetrators were arrested on the charges of involvement in the attack.

"These criminals will be treated based on Islamic regulations and Sharia," the news channel quoted Mujahid as saying. (ANI)

