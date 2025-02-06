Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Haq Insaaf Council on Wednesday hosted a discussion on "Pakistan Doomsday: Exposing Facts of terrorism in Jammu Kashmir" where they aimed to raise awareness among the civilians in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir about the violation of their rights by the Pakistani government.

Zeshan Syed, the Chairperson of Haq Insaaf Council told ANI that he wants the civilians of PoJK to question their government over its inability to provide for them.

"I want the civilians of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to ask their government where the water resources and funds for development of Jammu and Kashmir, go. The Pakistani government begs for money in front of the world and invest all of it in terrorism. The people must ask why does all this money go into the pockets of a select few generals and ISI operators," he told ANI.

He added a few examples where PoJK has failed to address the issues of the people, like lack of access to high-speed internet, lack of travel connectivity.

"There they don't even have an airport in PoJK, while we have two. They don't have rail connectivity there. We use 5G internet and they don't even have 2G. I request the people of PoJK to ask their governments that the money that you bring in the name of propaganda in J&K, the money that you bring in the name of aid, you put it in terrorism and you have killed our three generations. This is not a joke. This is our request and our message to those propagandists, to those mercenaries who are working against India, who are working against the interests of J&K, that nothing will happen with your propaganda," he said.

He further alleged that thousands were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of religion, and yet it managed to develop over the years. He added that they will not compromise with India's sovereignty.

"You killed 96,000 people here in the name of religion. In today's date, you can see how Jammu and Kashmir developed. We will never compromise with India's sovereignty," he said.

Rakesh Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit leader told ANI that after the situation in the region became worse, Pakistanis started to celebrate February 5 as 'Kashmir Yakjehti', or 'Kashmir Unity' day. However, the Council pointed towards the lack of development there and said that they, as Indians, celebrate this day to make the civilians there aware of their rights.

"Basically, when the situation in the country got worse, when we were evicted, Pakistanis celebrate this February 5 in the name of Kashmir Yakjehti. However, if they see that their nation is not being maintained, that things are not going well in their nation, that the infrastructure is not good, still they interfere and come here. So today we want to wake up the people who live in POJK, that the money that your government spends in vain, that should be spent on development, that you invest in militancy, waste your time and don't take care of your people. That's why we celebrate this day," he said.

He also told ANI that there is awareness among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Even people in PoJK are now becoming aware of their rights.

"As you can see, there is an awareness in J&K today. Before 2019, there was an awareness in J&K and in India. There is a big difference. People there are also a little bit more aware. That the actions of Pakistan are not right. They are not right for their own good. So today we are seeing that whether it is Balochistan or any other country, whether it is their border with Iran or Afghanistan, they are stressed everywhere because they have always put their community in the wrong direction," he said.

He further implored the people of PoJK to recognize their rights and demand them.

"So this is the thing that people of Jammu and Kashmir live there, which includes our Hindu brothers, Sikh brothers, Muslims there, who want to wake them up that you have come to your senses, it is time. Your Jammu and Kashmir, which is captured by Pakistan, must wake up," he said.

Nitin Sharma said that their organization talks about evidence-based truth, and said that the state of development in PoJK has been worst.

"The organization Haqq-e-Insaf Council has taken a good initiative. The initiative is to talk about evidence-based things, the truth. As researchers and teachers, whether through media or through people's condition, we are from the areas near the border. And today, if we talk about PoJK in Pakistan, the situation there is worse than ever," he said.

However, he noted that despite the glaring issues of their own, these people are infiltrating various types of terrorism in other parts of India and Jammu and Kashmir.

"But still, they are infiltrating terrorism, cyber terrorism, narco terrorism, it in Jammu and Kashmir and in various parts of the country," he said.

He further added that the foremost duty of Pakistan is to give its citizens a good life and not infiltrate other countries.

"We want to say that Pakistan is a failed state. Its first duty is to give its citizens a good life, not to infiltrate other cities and countries and destroy the social fabric of the region or make people fight in the name of other divisions. We are all one and the purpose of this seminar is for peace and stability, for common brotherhood," he said.

He said that in India people get special benefits if they belong to minorities. He added that they were proud to be citizens of India.

"Maximum population of the POJK is of the Pahadi. Pahadis have an ST status and get advantages like subsidies. We proudly say that we are Indians. We want you to live and let live. The things that are ours are ours, they are ours today and tomorrow too. We are gathered with this message and we want everyone to come to pray for peace, peace and stability in this region," he told ANI.

He further asserted that India will not give up its claim over the PoJK.

"What was ours, is ours and will remain ours. POJK was ours, is ours and will always remain ours. Pakistan has illegally occupied that land. Pakistan is not able to maintain their own population, they are not able to develop. And if we talk about loans, they take loans in the name of POJK. And after taking loans, they spend that money on their foreign trips, etc. They are spending it behind their military generals. POJK is making zero investment. They are not spending any amount of loan there. They have made a resourceful area a barren land in Pakistan. They are not able to maintain their own. It was our part and we have been kept away from them," he said.

He further said that if Pakistan claims PoJK to be theirs, why did they not give the residents equal rights?

"I want to ask Pakistan a question. If you claim PoJK as your area, why don't you give rights to your citizens? Why does POJK have to pay extra for electricity? Why does POJK not have rights to common citizens? Although, there is no right to common citizens because they are going towards dictator democracy. Basically, there is a Democide. There are so many problems and issues," he said.

He said that Pakistan sowed the seeds of terrorism and is now trapped in it. They are now promoting terrorism in other places, he added.

"And Pakistan's stance is clear in this, that it's only terrorism, terrorism and terrorism. They sowed seeds of terrorism many years ago. And today, the tree that has been built, and they are also getting trapped in this. Because they are also getting affected by terrorism. They keep getting blasts there every day. There are issues. They are not able to control terrorism. They are promoting it in other states. And they are not able to save their people.

They are doing injustice to the people of POJK. There are protests and riots every day. There are so many issues. I would say that Pakistan should leave this area and should write an apology to the international community that they made a mistake," he said. (ANI)

