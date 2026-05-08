World News | High Commissioner of Canada to India Pays Courtesy Call to Odisha Oppn Leader Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to India, paid a courtesy call on Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly on Friday at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "It is a pleasure meeting H.E. Mr. Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to India. Thanked him for his courtesy visit."

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https://x.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/2052703597306183957?s=20

Cooper also visited National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

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In a post on X, NALCO said, "A high-level Canadian delegation, led by His Excellency Mr. Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to India, visited NALCO Corporate Headquarters in Bhubaneswar and interacted with Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO along with Dr T.K. Pattanayak, Director (HR), Shri A.K. Singh, Director (Commercial), Shri Pranabjyoti Nath, IAS, CVO, and other senior officials. The discussions centered around opportunities for collaboration in Critical Minerals, sustainable resource development, and future plans. This visit also underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation and Sustainable Growth within the global mineral and mining landscape."

https://x.com/NALCO_India/status/2052757181288841699?s=20

Canada and India share over 75 years of diplomatic relations and deep people-to-people ties. Bilateral relations were formally designated as a "Strategic Partnership" in 2018, structured around Ministerial Dialogues on: Foreign Policy, Trade and Investment, Finance and Energy.

At the officials level, there are regular working groups that focus on: Counter-terrorism, Security, Agriculture, Education, Science and Technology.

India is Canada's largest source country for most immigration categories, including 392,810 study permit holders with Indian citizenship in Canada in 2024. As of the 2021 federal census, there are more than 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin.

In India, Canada is represented by the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi. Canada has Consulates General in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, as well as trade offices in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

India is represented in Canada by a High Commission in Ottawa and by Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver. (ANI)

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