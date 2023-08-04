Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 4 (ANI): US Army Attache in India, Colonel Douglas Hess while addressing the US-India Defence conclave on Friday said that the historic challenges need unprecedented cooperation with common allies with an aspiration of free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US Consulate General Kolkata and CUTS International organized a half-day workshop titled “Defense News Conclave: Stories of US-India Defense and Security Partnership,” to create awareness about the bilateral defence relationship between the United States and India is strong and continues to grow, US Consulate Kolkata said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant EG.5.1 in UK: New Coronavirus Variant 'Eris' Spreading Rapidly Across Country, Says Report.

"Historic challenges require unprecedented cooperation with like-minded allies and partners who share in the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. In this endeavour, the United States is proud to work alongside India’s leadership in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, as a driving force of the Quad and other multinational fora, and as an engine for regional growth and development," he said.

Hess further said that the last 12 months have certainly been a milestone for the US-India relationship as both nations took important steps for strategic goals. The US and India have never been more interconnected, whether through the information connection of the Internet or through global supply chains.

Also Read | Alexei Navalny Convicted: Russian Court Convicts Kremlin Critic of Extremism and Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison.

"The past twelve months have been a watershed year for the relationship, as the United States and India took important steps to further our strategic goals," he said.

More than 100 representatives from the media think tanks, defence experts, defence industry leaders and civil society participated in the hybrid event hosted in Kolkata, to focus on the positive messages highlighted by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent joint statement.

The joint statement highlighted that the US-India partnership has evolved into a comprehensive global strategic relationship involving joint research, co-development and production of high-end defence equipment, and expanded cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

Hess however added that nations cannot wait until a crisis hit to build partnerships as we have seen in the 21st century. Such military cooperation efforts along with bilateral and multi-lateral initiatives in health, economics and climate prepare us to work together.

"As we have seen throughout the 21st century, we rarely know in advance when we are going to face a crisis, whether that is a health crisis, an environmental crisis, or a physical attack from a conventional or unconventional enemy. Nations cannot wait until a crisis arrives to build partnerships. One cannot surge trust, one has to build it early and deepen it every day. These military cooperation efforts, combined with bilateral and multi-lateral economic, health, and climate initiatives prepare us to be ready to work together when a crisis hits," Hess said.

Moreover, Acting US Consul General in Kolkata, Adrian Pratt who is also serving as the Public Affairs Officer and Director of the American Center said India's cooperation with the US boosts our security, bolsters our prosperity and enriches our society.

"An enormous range of Americans have a stake in the US-India relationship and expect further progress in achieving the full potential of US-India defence ties as it spans the scope of human endeavour, from sea to space, from security to health, and from energy to education," Pratt said.

Pratt further said that managing our defence and law enforcement activities keeps all our citizens—young and old—female, male, and non-binary regardless of religion or political party—safe from crime, reduces the risks of terrorism, and protects us from the threat of war. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)