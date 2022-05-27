Shizuoka [Japan], May 27 (ANI): In the 60th edition of a hobby show held in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture, Gundam plastic car models which resemble real automobiles were put on public display.

Shunsaku Tamiya, the chairman of Tamiya Incorporated, expressed his gratitude at working with the company. He exclaimed that working here makes him forget his own age.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden To Visit Uvalde To Mourn School Shooting Victims.

"Tamiya is the best by far. Concentrating on not only producing models but also our Customer Service Division. And since we work on Saturday and Sunday, we make sure that customers enjoy our products after they are sold. We take care of them completely," said Shunsaku

"Our products are sold well in Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines. In particular, the markets in Indonesia and Thailand are also growing. Thailand has two Tamiya plastic model factories. Southeast Asia is still developing, so we have high expectations from the market of the region. I love plastic models, so I enjoy working for them. I am almost 90 years old. But working for this company makes me forget how old I am! I am happy now," he added.

Also Read | International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2022: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Remembers Fallen Peacekeepers.

The event which happened after three years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed the presence of a large gathering of people. Eighty companies and 2 organizations exhibited their products at the event.

The Shizuoka Model Association is a group formed by Shizuoka-based manufacturers like the Tamiya Inc. Shizuoka City is now renowned as the "model capital" of Japan owing to their hard work. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)