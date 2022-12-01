Hong Kong, Dec 1 (AP) The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed on Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer.

Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony.

The government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai's plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.(AP)

