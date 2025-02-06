Honululu, Feb 6 (AP) A sixth person has died as a result of a massive explosion of illegal fireworks over New Year's in Honolulu, police said Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman died at a local hospital at about 5:59 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department said in a statement.

Last week, a 29-year-old man died in Arizona where he had been flown for treatment of severe injuries suffered in the blast.

The explosion also killed a 3-year-old boy and three women and injured more than 20 people.

The blast set off fresh calls for a crackdown on illegal fireworks that have become increasingly more common in Hawaii. Contraband explosives rock neighborhoods year-round but grow in frequency around the year-end holidays. (AP)

