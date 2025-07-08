Red Sea [Yemen], July 8 (ANI): Two crew members of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier Eternity C were killed in a sea drone and speedboat attack off Yemen on Monday night, Liberia's delegation told a meeting of the UN's International Maritime Organization, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, Yemen's Houthi rebels carried out an hours-long assault on the cargo ship into Tuesday, raising fears of renewed conflict along the strategic waterway. "The Eternity C remains surrounded by small craft and is under continuous attack," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center warned Tuesday. Earlier, at least two people were reported injured, and two others were missing.

Also Read | UAE Golden Visa Scheme Guidelines: Is INR 23.3 Lakh Enough for Indians To Obtain Lifetime Residency? What Are the Conditions?.

The Times of Israel said that all but one of the 22 crew members stranded on the Eternity C are from the Philippines, as confirmed by officials in Manila. These are the first seafarer deaths since June 2024, bringing the total number of fatalities in Red Sea vessel attacks to six.

The ship, heading north toward the Suez Canal, was attacked by bomb-carrying drones and men in small boats, according to reports from the European Union's anti-piracy force Operation Atalanta and the private security firm Ambrey. Onboard security guards reportedly returned fire.

Also Read | Did Pakistan Shoot Down India's Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News.

While Iran-backed Houthi rebels have not claimed the Eternity C attack, Yemen's exiled government and the EU force have blamed the group. This came just days after the Houthis attacked another Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel -- the Magic Seas -- on Sunday using drones, missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, and small arms fire, forcing its 22-member crew to abandon ship. The Houthis later claimed the vessel had sunk.

According to The Times of Israel, the two assaults, along with Israeli airstrikes on the Houthis early Monday in response to ballistic missile fire, sparked concerns of a renewed Houthi offensive on maritime traffic that could re-engage US and Western forces -- particularly after US President Donald Trump's administration signed an agreement with the Houthis in May.

The Houthis have repeatedly stated that their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians. They began striking Israel and commercial vessels in November 2023, one month after the October 7 Hamas massacre. Their slogan includes "Death to America, Death to Israel, [and] a Curse on the Jews."

During a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January 2025, Houthi attacks stopped. By then, they had launched over 40 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones and cruise missiles at Israel. One attack in July 2024 killed a civilian and injured several in Tel Aviv, prompting Israel's first direct strike on Yemen. Since the resumption of the IDF's Gaza offensive on March 18, 2025, Houthis have fired 58 ballistic missiles and 13 drones at Israel.

As per The Times of Israel, the Houthis ceased attacks on US ships under the May 2025 agreement, though they continue to strike Israel directly. The attack on Magic Seas marked their first assault on commercial vessels in months. Between November 2023 and January 2025, Houthis targeted over 100 merchant ships, sinking two and killing four crew members. Although Red Sea shipping has improved slightly in recent weeks, it remains below normal levels, with $1 trillion in annual trade typically flowing through the corridor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)