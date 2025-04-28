Dubai, Apr 28 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels said Monday an alleged US airstrike that hit a prison holding African migrants killed at least 30 people.

That's according to the Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the death toll and the US military has not acknowledged conducting the strike in Yemen's Saada governorate, a stronghold of the Houthis.

Some 100 prisoners were held at the site, the news channel said. Graphic footage aired by al-Masirah showed what appeared to be dead bodies and others wounded there. (AP)

