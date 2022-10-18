Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI): There is no end to the crisis in Afghanistan as more as more people are compelled to live on the streets and struggle to find food, the International Committee of the Red Cross stated, highlighting increasing need for humanitarian aid in the country.

Millions of people have reportedly been forced to scavenge for food on the streets in the war-torn nation which is also why the Red Cross International has appealed to the international community to ramp up assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

In the wake of an excessive surge in food insecurity in Afghanistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has provided aid to 38 per cent of Afghans to help them avoid the impact of the ongoing crisis.

The Japanese Embassy in Kabul announced on Sunday that Japan has pledged to donate 5.5 million dollars in aid to Afghanistan's health sector, Khaama Press reported.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country has been facing a severe decline in human rights, women's rights and religious freedom. Earlier in July, the UN mission in Afghanistan released a report and outlined the human rights situation prevailing in the country.

The UN mission further stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) also have a significant role to play in ensuring that people in the war-ravaged nation get easy access to food and basic amenities on a daily basis.

Moreover, amid the Ukraine war, the World Food Programme has called for USD 1.1 billion to continue delivering monthly food and nutritional assistance for the next six months to 15 million acutely food-insecure people in Afghanistan.

The World Food Programme has also raised concerns about the economic crisis in Afghanistan.

"The economic crisis wiped out jobs, salaries & livelihoods across Afghanistan, helping families & communities support themselves is more important than ever," wrote WFP on Twitter. (ANI)

