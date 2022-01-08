Beirut, Jan 8 (AP) Hundreds of people rallied in Beirut on Saturday to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not.

Vaccination is not compulsory in Lebanon, but in recent days authorities have cracked down on people who are not inoculated or don't carry a negative PCR test.

Also Read | Swiss Army Bans WhatsApp Use Over Security Concerns.

Saturday's protest by nearly 300 people in downtown Beirut came a day after the daily number of new coronavirus cases hit a record 7,974.

The protest came days after authorities imposed fresh restrictions — including the requirement of a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test for entry into restaurants, hotels and similar venues.

Also Read | Murree Tragedy: Cold Kills 16 People Trapped in Cars in Heavy Snow at Pakistan Resort.

As of Monday, civil servants must either be vaccinated or take regular PCR tests to be able to go to work.

Many civil servants cannot afford to pay for regular PCR tests, given Lebanon's severe economic crisis currency crash.

“No to the dictatorship of vaccination,” read one banner carried by protesters.

Lebanon, with has a population of six million including a million Syrian refugees, has registered more than 760,000 cases and 9,250 deaths since discovering its first COVID-19 case in February 2020. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)