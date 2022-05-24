Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 24 (ANI): The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has thwarted an illegal migration attempt by making an arrest of 67 individuals during a special operation conducted in the Sallisampaltivu and Trincomalee sea on Monday night.

A group of naval personnel from the Naval Dockyard with the help of the Nilaveli Police arrested 12 male suspects from the age range of 30 to 40 years, reported Colombo Page. The arrested individuals were suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt through sea routes.

During the raid, two three-wheelers, a cab, and a van were seized, which were used for the purpose of a migration attempt. In the special search operation, the Sri Lankan Navy spotted a suspicious local multiday fishing trawler.

While intercepting the fish vessel, the navy managed to apprehend another 55 individuals, belonging to the age range of 3-53 years of age who were believed to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country via the Trincomalee sea, reported Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to hand over the arrested individuals to the Nilaveli and Uppuweli Police for further legal proceedings. The Sri Lankan Navy has urged the public to refrain from risking their lives by embarking on perilous sea voyages. (ANI)

